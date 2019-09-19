Case of Jamesport man charged with kidnapping and assault certified to Division One of Daviess County court

A case was certified to Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court Wednesday for a Jamesport man accused of leaving someone lying in the road or ditch unconscious in Jamesport in June.

Connor Monteer has been charged with the felonies of assault: first degree or attempt and second-degree kidnapping. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is scheduled for arraignment on October 16, 2019.

Co-defendant Caleb Kettner of Belton pleaded guilty last week to amended information of felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor third-degree kidnapping. He was also released on an own recognizance bond.

Kettner is scheduled for a sentencing hearing also in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court November 13, 2019.

