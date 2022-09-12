Spickard man arrested on investigation stemming from auto theft and property damage

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A rural Spickard man has been arrested stemming from an investigation into a theft of a motor vehicle and a property damage incident on two different dates.

Forty-two-year-old Bradley Wilson is charged with felony stealing a car as of July 30th, and with a misdemeanor of second-degree property damage as of August 30th.

Wilson is accused of appropriating a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser without consent. The property damage incident involved stabbing a passenger side tire on a sports utility vehicle listed as a Toyota RAV4 at 1409 Lord.

Bond is $10,000 cash with Wilson scheduled in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Conditions, if released on bond, include supervision by North Missouri court services, no contact with victims, and GPS monitoring.