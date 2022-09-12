Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.

Ferguson was flown by Lifeflight Eagle to Liberty Hospital. The two drivers were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

A trooper reported a car and pickup truck were southbound on Highway 65 when Miller slowed to make a left turn into a private drive. While turning, the pickup attempted to pass on the left. The impact caused both vehicles to travel off the east side of 65.

Damage was extensive to the car and moderate to the pickup. The two Texas residents were using seat belts while the Cameron teen was not.