Six new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Accelerated Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that six troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 116th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 3, 2023. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on April 24, 2023.

The Honorable Robin Ransom, Supreme Court of Missouri, will provide the keynote address and administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, will sing the national anthem. Trooper Dylan G. Green, class chaplain, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 15 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category will earn the respective award.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 116th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Trooper Brock A. Billings, Warrensburg, MO, Carroll/Ray Counties

Troop B

Trooper Dustin W. Harrison, Higbee, MO, Randolph County

Troop C

Trooper Anel Palislamovic, Troy, MO, Lincoln/Pike Counties

Troop F

Trooper Dylan G. Green, Overland Park, KS, Marine Operations

Trooper Brett E. Twenter, Pilot Grove, MO, Cooper/Howard Counties

Troop I

Trooper Eleanore A. Ferrel, Drury, MO, Pulaski County

