Twenty six prospective students attend North Central Missouri College’s Pirate Preview Day

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Twenty-six prospective students visited the North Central Missouri College Main Campus in Trenton, MO, on April 4th for the first-ever Pirate Preview Day.

Pirate Preview Day allowed high school students to see what a day in the life of an NCMC student is like. During the day, prospective students toured the campus with Student Ambassadors, sat in on a class of their choice from Psychology, Criminal Justice, Education, Ag, or Biology, and ate in the Great Western Dining Hall.

While students were in class, parents and guests participated in Pirate Parent Talk, where NCMC staff could answer financial aid and advising questions. NCMC staff that attended the event were also parents of recent and/or current NCMC students and could answer questions about NCMC from a parents’ perspective.

“I am very pleased with how the first Pirate Preview Day went,” said Amanda Sampsel, Enrollment Marketing Specialist. “With it being a brand-new event, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but now I am excited to continue offering this event and allow prospective students to get a feel of what it’s like to be a Pirate.”

The Admissions Department hopes to hold Pirate Preview Day annually for prospective students looking at attending North Central Missouri College. For more information, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact the Admissions Department at 660-359-3948.

Related