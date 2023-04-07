Florida man pleads guilty in a Missouri court to buying gift cards with stolen bank account information

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Florida caught with more than $12,000 in Walmart gift cards that he’d bought using stolen bank account information pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal felony.

Juseph Eugene Suero-Olmeda, 23, admitted using stolen bank information to purchase Walmart gift cards. He then shipped the cards to an associate in Florida.

The Wright City Police Department stopped Suero-Olmeda’s vehicle for speeding on Oct. 3, 2021, and found the gift cards, which had recently been purchased from Walmart stores in Wentzville, Lake St. Louis, and St. Peters, Missouri. Each gift card had a value of $480.

Suero-Olmeda pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross. to one count of unauthorized use of an access device.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. The crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. Suero-Olmeda has also agreed to pay restitution.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Wright City Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the St. Peters Police Department, the Wentzville Police Department, and the Lake St. Louis Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy is prosecuting the case.

Related