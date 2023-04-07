Former police officer in Missouri accused of child sex trafficking

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A former Potosi, Missouri police officer appeared in federal court Thursday to face charges of sex trafficking, solicitation of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Matthew N. Skaggs, 39, was indicted on March 29 and arrested Wednesday. The indictment alleges that between January 1 and August 10 of 2022, Skaggs enticed or solicited three minors into engaging in a commercial sex act, solicited a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and attempted to persuade a minor to engage in sexual acts.

A motion seeking to have Skaggs held in jail until trial says he gave vape cartridges to one minor in exchange for pornographic images, paid another via CashApp not to reveal sexual abuse, and sexually abused a third minor. Skaggs met the alleged victims through his work as a police officer or committed sex acts while on duty or in uniform, the detention motion says.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about other offenses is asked to call the Missouri Highway Patrol at 573-751-3313.

The sex trafficking and coercion charges are each punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. The solicitation of child pornography charge carries a minimum five-year term and a maximum of life in prison. All also are punishable by a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

