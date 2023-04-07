Illinois man sentenced to 8 years in prison for carjacking in Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Belleville, Illinois was sentenced Thursday to 100 months (8.3 years) in prison for a 2020 carjacking in St. Louis.

Darrell Gilkey, 26, was one of two men who carjacked a 2019 Dodge Charger on Sept. 19, 2020. A man and a woman were unloading items from the Charger on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis when a red Toyota drove up, the occupants pointed a gun at the victims and demanded the Charger’s keys. The robbers then ordered the victims to remove their shoes and lie on the ground before the Toyota and the Charger were driven away.

Gilkey pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in January to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

In addition to his prison time, which will begin running Thursday, Gilkey was ordered to pay $31,251 in restitution for the Charger, which was totaled.

Gilkey has been in jail since 2020 when he was indicted on 21 felony charges in St. Louis Circuit Court. He is accused of carjacking as well as a series of robberies of wallets, phones, and other items from June 26, 2020, to Sept. 9, 2020.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Don Boyce prosecuted the case.

Related