Spickard Fire Protection District responds to Northeast 115th Street

The Spickard Fire Protection District responded to a field fire on Northeast 115th Street on Thursday afternoon, April 6. Melody Chapman with the fire department reports approximately 10 acres burned on the land owned by Preston Jawahir.

Spickard Fire responded with one brush truck and one pumper truck. Firefighters used about 300 gallons of water to put out the fire. An individual had performed some burning the previous day, and it was thought that embers from that wood caught the field on fire.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. Spickard Fire was on the scene for one and a half hours.

