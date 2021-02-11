Show-Me-Select registration deadline is February 15th

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Enrollment for the Show-Me-Select Heifer Replacement Program ends February 15, 2021.

Show-Me-Select helps Missouri producers raise and market high-quality beef replacement females, says University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Kendra Graham. The educational program uses the latest research on health, nutrition, genetics, and reproductive science. “Now is the time to enroll in the program for heifers that will be sold in the fall 2021 sale,” Graham says.

The East Central Show-Me-Select region holds two sales each year at the Farmington Regional Stockyards. The next sale is 7 p.m. Friday, May 14. Last year, the average sale per head at Farmington was $2,132 for the June sale and $1,758 for the December sale. Heifers need vaccinations for brucellosis before participating.

Contact Graham at 573-756-4539 or [email protected] by February 15 for more information or to request a catalog.

Find program requirements, sale locations, and past sale results at THIS LINK.

