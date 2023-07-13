Shoal Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s seventh annual “Pig Out in the Park” fundraiser set for July 15th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Shoal Creek Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up for its highly anticipated Seventh Annual Pig Out in the Park, a barbecue contest and community event that aims to raise funds for the department. The festivities will take place on July 15th at Tait Park in Braymer.

To ensure fair competition, participants are required to check in their meat on July 14th no later than 10 p.m. Judging for the contest will commence on July 15th at noon. The competition will feature various meat categories, including chicken, pork ribs, pork, and brisket. Additionally, the event will host the People’s Choice Contest, allowing attendees to sample and vote for their favorite dishes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The awards ceremony will follow at 5 p.m.

The Shoal Creek Volunteer Fire Department will adhere to the rules set by the Kansas City Barbeque Society for the event. Participants are encouraged to bring their smokers and cookers to showcase their grilling prowess.

Registration for contestants will be available at the gate for a fee of $75. On the other hand, admission for the general public is free, making it an ideal outing for families and barbecue enthusiasts alike.

In addition to the barbecue contest, several other activities are planned throughout the day at Tait Park. At 10 a.m., an antique tractor pull will kick off the festivities, captivating spectators with displays of vintage machinery. A concession stand will open at 11 a.m., offering a variety of delectable lunch and dinner items. Notably, the Braymer Lions Club will host an ice cream social near the concession stand from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., serving up cool treats to beat the summer heat.

As the sun sets, attendees can look forward to a captivating performance by Outlaw Jim and The Whiskey Benders, scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m., providing live entertainment and an opportunity to unwind after a day of festivities.

For further information regarding the Shoal Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Pig Out in the Park, interested individuals can contact Rhett Wiedmier at 660-973-1293, Farrel Clevenger at 660-247-0227, or Terrence Goodsell at 660-973-3880.

