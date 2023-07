Livingston County Fair officials announce winners in the Market Swine and Poultry shows

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Fair officials in Chillicothe have revealed the participants of the Market Swine Show and Poultry Show. After rigorous judging, the winners were unveiled.

Market Swine Results:

Supreme Champion Market Hog: Carson Samm

Supreme Reserve Champion Market Hog: Riggin Isaacs

Grand Champion Market Barrow: Carson Samm

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow: Rylee Anderson

3rd place Market Barrow: Broxten Rodenberg

4th place Market Barrow: Remington Isaacs

Grand Champion Market Gilt: Riggin Isaacs

Reserve Grand Champion Market Gilt: Carson Samm

Junior Market Swine Showman: Macie Rodenberg

Intermediate Market Swine Showman: Riggin Isaacs

Senior Market Swine Showman: Carson Samm

Poultry Show Results:

Supreme Overall Male: Carter Anderson

Supreme Overall Female: Jonathan Sykes

Champion Standard Male: Jonathan Sykes

Reserve Champion Standard Male: Remington Crowley

Champion Standard Female: Jase Pittman

Reserve Champion Standard Female: Carter Anderson

Champion Bantam Male: Jonathan Sykes

Reserve Champion Bantam Male: Jasper Jones

Champion Bantam Female: Jasper Jones

Reserve Champion Bantam Female: Sang Joon Lee

Junior Showmanship: Beckett Sykes

Intermediate Showmanship: Carter Anderson

Senior Showmanship: Jasper Jones

Champion Turkey: Ethan Anderson

Champion Waterfowl Drake: Brody Anderson

Champion Waterfowl Hen: Brody Anderson

