Hamilton Police Department to host Kids Fishing Day

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Hamilton Police Department will hold the 18th Annual Kids Fishing Day next month. Children 15 years old and younger can participate at the Hamilton City Lake on August 26th from 10 am to noon.

Participants are asked to sign in at the shelter house when they arrive. They will receive a ticket for a drawing of prizes after lunch.

Participants are asked to bring fishing poles. Bait will be provided.

The Kids Fishing Day is made possible by monetary donations. Anyone who would like to donate to the August 26th event is asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at 816-583-7311.

Related