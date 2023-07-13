Obituary & Services: Christine Gilworth

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Christine Gilworth, 93, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She had lived at the Care Center for two years.

Elma Christine (Hamilton) Gilworth was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on February 24, 1930, the daughter of Basil and Lorena (Young) Hamilton. Christine attended rural schools and graduated early as salutatorian from Lucerne High School in Lucerne, Missouri, in 1947. She attended Chillicothe Business School for their two-year program. She soon began working in the abstract and income tax preparation business and worked in that field her entire working career. She worked many years for Dale Ream and then began her own business after Dale passed. In addition to abstract and income tax work, Christine handled crop insurance and accounting. Christine loved her work and had few hobbies outside of work. She liked to go with friends to country music shows in Macon. Only ill health caused her to retire at the age of 91. Christine married Melvin Gilworth on February 2, 1949, and he preceded her in death on October 2, 2004. Christine and Melvin lived on a farm south of Midway in Putnam County until she moved to Lake Thunderhead after Melvin passed. She was a long-time member at West Liberty Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church in later years.

Christine is survived by her children: Danny (Sandra) Gilworth of Unionville, Missouri; Deborah Hayes of Mahomet, Illinois; and Colleen Lemen of Unionville, Missouri. Her grandchildren are Katrina Gatlin, Tracy Alexander, Tiffany Welch, Jason Hayes, Chrissie Burkhiser, and Brian Lemen. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren as well as two great-great grandchildren.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and by two sons-in-law, Ron Hayes, and Terry Lemen, and by a sister, Nettie Beeler.

Funeral services for Christine Gilworth will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home at 11:00 am Saturday, July 15 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the West Liberty Cemetery in Putnam County.

Memorials may be made payable to the West Liberty Cemetery and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

