Serve Mercer County works on 20 projects

Volunteers for Serve Mercer County worked on 20 projects Saturday.

The initiative reported a good turnout of volunteers despite muddy conditions caused by the rain. Many of the projects needed supplies. Serve Mercer County reports it had received a memorial donation from the late Janet Searcy and a grant from the Great Western Bank at Princeton. Monetary donations for the next event are accepted by the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance in care of the First Baptist Church, post office box 201, Princeton, 64673.

Serve Mercer County, with its ministry of caring and serving, will return in the fall to work on the projects on behalf of senior citizens and those with health care concerns across Mercer County.