March unemployment rates for north Missouri counties

Grundy County’s latest unemployment rate is 3.6%.

That figure is based on 146 individuals being unemployed out of a labor workforce of nearly 4,100. The newest rate is for March, the most recent month available from the Missouri Division of Employment Security. The March rate is a little higher than the Grundy County rate in February (3.6%) but it’s less than the 4% in March 2021.

Missouri’s unemployment rate is 3.8%.

The only area counties above that figure are Sullivan at 4.7%, Linn and Adair counties at 4.1% and Carroll County is 3.9%.

Other area counties have unemployment rates ranging from 3.7% in Caldwell and Clinton counties down to 2.7% in Worth County.

Rates for others include Harrison at 3.5%, Putnam at 3.4%, Mercer and DeKalb at 3.3%, Daviess at 3.2%, Livingston and Chariton at 3.1%, and Gentry County at 2.9%.