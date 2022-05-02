Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation from wildlife biologist

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wildlife biologist for Quail Forever and Pheasant Forever, Josh Marshall, was the speaker at a recent meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Marshall discussed the benefits of pollinator plots, which he said provide good habitat for wildlife by helping to restore quail and other species. Plots are made up of diverse native forms, legumes, and grass plantings, with a standard minimum of 20 native forms and up to 25 percent of grasses. High-diverse plots can handle 50-plus grasses.

Marshall discussed the advantages of the plots for whitetail deer and quail as well as how farmers and people living in the city can benefit.

Marshall noted the Monarch Prime program provides funding to help establish monarch pollinator plots.

During the business meeting, members were reminded of the club’s participation in Community Pride Week and that May 5 is the deadline to provide new shoes for the Shoes for Orphan Souls project.

The board also met to choose its recipient for the Charles Holmes Scholarship to NCMC and voted to sponsor one student to participate in a student council summer leadership program.