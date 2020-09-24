Serve Mercer County will offer six classes on life skills in partnership with the Third Judicial Circuit Treatment Court. Life Ventures will be in the basement of the Princeton United Methodist Church Friday evenings at 6 o’clock October 16th through November 20th.

Every other week will be a cooking class. Participants will cook a meal to eat together and a main dish to freeze to serve the following Friday when participants learn financial management skills, including insurance, taxes, job placement, and communication.

Princeton United Methodist Church Pastor Lori Kiehl says Life Ventures will help the treatment court’s goal of helping participants remain in the community to work, pay taxes, and support their families.

The classes are not limited to those in the treatment court and adults interested in increasing their skills in cooking and financial management are invited to attend. A grant currently covers the cost of the food.

No sign up is required for the classes October 16th through November 20th. Anyone who would like to volunteer is encouraged to contact Serve Mercer County at 660-247-0744 or email servemercercounty@gmail.com.

