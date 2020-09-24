Green Hills counties have lower self-response rate for U.S. Census compared to national response rate

As of Thursday, September 24th, most of the Green Hills area counties had lower self-response rates for the United States Census than the national rate of 66.2% and the state rate of 65.4%.

Only Livingston County had a self-response rate higher than the national and state rates. Livingston County’s rate was 67.5%. Linn County had the second-highest self-response rate in the Green Hills of 63.1%. For other counties, Harrison had 59.2%, Grundy 58.5, Daviess 56, Caldwell 55.9, Putnam 51.5, Sullivan 50.7, and Mercer had 47.7%.

Self-response rates include households who have responded online, by phone, or by returning paper questionnaires. Households can respond at my2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020 or returning paper questionnaires sent earlier this year. Census information is based on where individuals were living as of April 1st.

As of the morning of Thursday, September 24th, 32.3% of Missouri households had been enumerated in a nonresponse follow-up, and a total of 97.7% of households had been enumerated.

The Census will conclude data collection operations on September 30th.

