Chillicothe woman commits election violation by posting ballot with candidates selected on Facebook

A Chillicothe woman has been charged in Livingston County with misdemeanor committing class four election offenses after allegedly posting a picture to Facebook of her ballot with candidates selected.

Tari Gayle Graves was issued a criminal summons, and an initial appearance in court is scheduled for October 21st at 9 am.

A probable cause statement from Chillicothe Police Officer Cody Dysart accuses Graves of posting the picture of her ballot to the Richard Knouse for Livingston County Sheriff Facebook page with a comment of “Done.”

Dysart notes a Missouri statute states it is a class four election offense for a voter to allow “his or her ballot to be seen by any person with the intent of letting it be known how he or she is about to vote or has voted.”

