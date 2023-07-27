Sensory and accessibility resources to be offered at 2023 Missouri State Fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced the partnership with the Center for Human Services (CHS) to offer new Sensory and Accessibility resources during the 2023 event.

”The State Fair prides itself on offering something for everyone, including agriculture experiences, thrilling carnival midway rides, live entertainment, music, and more,” said Wolfe. “We recognize that all of the activity on the grounds might be overwhelming for some and are proud to partner with the Center for Human Services to provide resources for those fairgoers.”

CHS Sensory and Accessibility Resource Tents

CHS will provide two resource tents that offer sensory and accessibility information throughout the Fair as well as an accessible map for easy/quiet traveling on the Fairgrounds. Additional materials will be available to individuals needing accommodations to better their Missouri State Fair experience. The tents will be located just inside the Centennial entrance on Missouri State Fair Boulevard and west of the Highway Gardens on the corner of Elm and Missouri Streets and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the duration of the Fair, Aug. 10-20.

CHS Sensory and Accessibility Resource Center

CHS will offer a Sensory and Accessibility Resource Center as a cool, quiet space with materials and sensory activities for individuals who may experience overstimulation or sensory overload during the Fair. It will be located west of the Highway Gardens on the corner of Elm and Missouri Streets and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the duration of the Fair, Aug. 10-20.

Capacity limit: Only 10 individuals including guardians and caregivers will be allowed to be present in the Resource Center at any given time.

All persons under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult in order to enter the Center.

The Center requests a 30-40 minute time limit for those utilizing the space (accommodations can be made for those needing additional time).

All surfaces within the Center will be regularly sanitized after use.

“As the Center for Human Services’ mission is “Life Beyond Limitations”, we are proud to partner with the State Fair in supporting Missourians of all abilities to experience the fair in a manner which enhances their enjoyment,” said David Kramer, CEO of the Center for Human Services. “We are very thankful to the fair’s leadership for their accommodating and collaborative approach to being more accessible to all.” David Kramer, CEO of Center for Human Services.”

In addition to the Resource Tents and Center available during the 11-day event, the Center for Human Services is also sponsoring Sensory-Friendly Time on the Carnival Midway, from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. The sensory-friendly time is offered in partnership with Wade Shows, the Fair’s carnival operator.

During the sensory-friendly time, music and lights will be turned off on rides, and microphone speakers for games will be at a lower volume. Those needing assistance may be required to have a parent or guardian sign an assumption of risk. Fairgoers are encouraged to observe each ride in operation at least one full cycle before riding to be sure they can ride safely and comfortably. All fairgoers are welcome on the carnival midway during the sensory-friendly time.

Thursday, Aug. 17 is Thrifty Thursday on the carnival midway with unlimited carnival wristbands on sale for $25 all day. Individual ride coupons will also be available for purchase for guests riding a limited number of rides.

To learn more about sensory and accessibility resources at the Missouri State Fair visit the Fair’s website. More information about the Center for Human Resources can be found at this link. The 2023 Missouri State Fair, themed “Where Traditions Grow,” is Aug. 10-20 in Sedalia.

Related