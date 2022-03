Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Savannah Middle School student, Makayla McGuire, won the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee held on Saturday in St. Joseph. She advances to the national spelling bee in National Harbor, Maryland in late May and early June.

Finishing second was Reagan Watson of Bode Middle School in St. Joseph and another student at that same school, Soleah Arney, was third. Coming in fourth was Tristan Manuel of Savannah Middle School.

The spelling bee was sponsored by Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Related