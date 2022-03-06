Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a McFall woman and Bethany man in area counties on March 4th.

Fifty-seven-year-old Sherin Thomas was arrested in Clinton County. She was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving. Thomas was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

Forty-three-year-old Justin McQuinn was arrested in Harrison County. An arrest report shows he had three misdemeanor warrants. They were from the Trenton Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. He was also accused of not having a valid driver’s license and not having insurance. McQuinn was taken to the Harrison County Jail, and the Patrol reported he was bondable.

