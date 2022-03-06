Maysville resident injured in crash on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Maysville resident was hurt when a trailer, towed by a pickup truck, jackknifed and caused a collision with an oncoming sports utility vehicle.

A passenger in the pickup, 41-year old Chrystal Bessar of Maysville, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup, 20-year old Dalton Sprohl of Pattonsburg, was not reported hurt. A 16-year old Maysville girl, who was driving the sports utility vehicle, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon four miles west of Maysville on Highway 6 at routes J and H, which is just north of Amity. The SUV was eastbound and the pickup was traveling west when a vehicle began to pull out in front of the pickup, the pickup began skidding to avoid a collision, and the unit pulled by the pickup jackknifed across the center of the road. The oncoming SUV, after the collision, went off the north side of the road and overturned.

The SUV was demolished and the pickup received minor damage. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

