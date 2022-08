Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A project to rehabilitate the Sandy Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route D, south of U.S. Route 136, is complete.

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., contracted by the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the project in late June and re-opened the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The rehabilitation project replaced the bridge deck, improved the driving surface, and removed the load posting which limited the speed of vehicles greater than 18 tons.