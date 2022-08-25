Missouri man sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison on child enticement charge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday sentenced a Crawford County man who thought he’d arranged to have sex with a 14-year-old to 42 months in prison.

In June of 2019, Jeffrey D. Williams, now 49, communicated over Kik Messenger with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old living in Texas. Williams offered to drive to Texas to pick up the minor and bring her to Missouri to engage in sexual contact.

Williams pleaded guilty on Oct. 28 to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.

In addition to the conduct giving rise to the plea, Williams further admitted that in April of 2020, he drove to an Applebee’s restaurant in Franklin County, Missouri, thinking he was going to have sex with a woman and her 14-year-old daughter. Williams had been corresponding online with an FBI agent and was placed under arrest.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.