Former Missouri police officer sentenced to 4 years in prison on child pornography charge

State News August 25, 2022 KTTN News
Prison Sentence
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Thursday sentenced a former Maryland Heights, Missouri police officer to four years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Nicholas H. Haglof, 30, was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution each to the three victims identified in the images, and a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Haglof pleaded guilty in May to a charge of accessing with the intent to view child pornography. He admitted viewing hundreds of images containing child pornography using his laptop computer and cell phone in 2019 and 2020.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.  Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.  

Post Views: 69
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.