Former Missouri police officer sentenced to 4 years in prison on child pornography charge

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Thursday sentenced a former Maryland Heights, Missouri police officer to four years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Nicholas H. Haglof, 30, was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution each to the three victims identified in the images, and a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Haglof pleaded guilty in May to a charge of accessing with the intent to view child pornography. He admitted viewing hundreds of images containing child pornography using his laptop computer and cell phone in 2019 and 2020.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.