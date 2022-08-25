University of Missouri Extension to host “Field Day,” on September 8, at Hundley-Whaley Education Center in Albany

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 45th annual Farm, Field & Family Day at the University of Missouri’s Hundley-Whaley Extension and Education Center in Albany is set for Thursday, Sept. 8.

The free event begins at 5 p.m. with farm wagon tours and workshops on healthy eating, farm succession planning, and “weathering the storm.”

Participants should have time for the wagon tour and two workshops, or they can spend one-on-one time with extension specialists at their booths, says Jennifer Miller, director of the 375-acre center in Gentry County.

Feedback on past field days showed that people want more time with the speakers, Miller said. “This field day has been designed to allow that request. The extension specialists are the faculty our farmers and community members would be connected to with their operations and questions. It is a great opportunity to meet them!”

MU Extension will have booths and demonstrations in the pavilion featuring food tasting, grain bin safety, Japanese beetle information, precision agriculture, broadband initiatives, and more.

There will be a free meal at 7 p.m. catered by Hughes Bar X and Gentry County Cattlemen with the Albany FFA chapter assisting.

MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart will give the welcoming address.

Hundley-Whaley Center is at 1109 S. Birch St., Albany. Learn more about the center at this link