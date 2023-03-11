Results of North Mercer R-3 Board of Education meeting held on March 8

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved a non-certified salary schedule March 8th. It is to be used in the future. The district has not had a salary schedule for non-certified teachers in the past. No other information on the salary schedule was provided to KTTN.

The board approved summer school for kindergarten through the eighth grade. It will be May 24th through June 9th.

Summer projects were discussed. Yearly interior and exterior projects were approved. A heating and cooling unit for the music room was also approved.

The board approved the senior trip to Florida after seniors made a presentation.

Contracts were offered to all certified staff. A contract was offered to Richard Jones of Mercer to serve as the district’s maintenance director.

A coaching contract was offered to Dan Martin for varsity boys basketball.

Resignations were approved for Justin Hill as softball assistant coach, Melissa Hill as varsity softball head coach, and Dan Owens as varsity girls basketball coach.

North Mercer is seeking a varsity head softball coach and assistant coach as well as a varsity girls basketball coach and assistant.

