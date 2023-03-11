Chillicothe City Council to hold special public hearing

Local News March 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Chillicothe City Hall sign
The Chillicothe City Council will hold a special public hearing regarding purposing funds to be distributed from the Capital Improvement Fund and a workshop regarding the budget. Both will be at the Chillicothe City Hall March 16th.

The public hearing will be at 5:30 that evening. The council will consider purposing $400,000 for industrial park improvements, $375,000 for storm water improvements at the Hutchinson Addition, and $250,000 for park and playground improvements.

The 2023-2024 budget will be discussed at the Chillicothe City Council workshop, which will follow the hearing March 16th.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

