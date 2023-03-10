Thousand Hills State Park presents programs for stargazers

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thousand Hills State Park team members, Truman State University faculty, and the Adair County Public Library will hold stargazing programs starting later this month. The programs will be at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville.

The programs will include:

Constellation Tales: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Point Shelter

Stars Up, Lights Down: 8-10 p.m., Thursday, April 20, at Point Shelter

Night Sky Stories: 8-10 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Beach Parking Lot

Solar Viewing: 11 a.m.: 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Point Shelter

Nighttime Stargazing: 9-11 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Point Shelter

Eyes on the Sky: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at Point Shelter

Constellation Stories: 7-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, at Beach Parking Lot

Spooktacular Stargazing: 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, at Point Shelter

Telescopes will be set up, however, those attending may bring their own telescopes, chairs, and binoculars.

The stargazing programs will be held weather permitting.

More information can be obtained by calling Thousand Hills State Park at 660-665-6995. Any cancellations, location changes, and other park information will be posted on the park’s Facebook page.

