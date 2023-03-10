Thousand Hills State Park presents programs for stargazers

Local News March 10, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Thousand Hills State Park Sign
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Thousand Hills State Park team members, Truman State University faculty, and the Adair County Public Library will hold stargazing programs starting later this month. The programs will be at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville.

The programs will include:

  • Constellation Tales: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Point Shelter
  • Stars Up, Lights Down: 8-10 p.m., Thursday, April 20, at Point Shelter
  • Night Sky Stories: 8-10 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Beach Parking Lot
  • Solar Viewing: 11 a.m.: 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Point Shelter
  • Nighttime Stargazing: 9-11 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at Point Shelter
  • Eyes on the Sky: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at Point Shelter
  • Constellation Stories: 7-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 6, at Beach Parking Lot
  • Spooktacular Stargazing: 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, at Point Shelter

Telescopes will be set up, however, those attending may bring their own telescopes, chairs, and binoculars.

The stargazing programs will be held weather permitting.

More information can be obtained by calling Thousand Hills State Park at 660-665-6995. Any cancellations, location changes, and other park information will be posted on the park’s Facebook page.

Post Views: 33
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.