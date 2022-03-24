Results for the Northwest Missouri FFA District competition

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gilman City FFA Chapter had a team capture first place on Wednesday in the Northwest Missouri FFA District FFA knowledge competition.

Gilman City also had the top three ranked individuals. Chillicothe’s team placed second, North Harrison was fourth, and Braymer was seventh. The top eight teams at district qualified for state competition next month in the FFA knowledge event. North Daviess is the alternate team to state. Twenty-eight schools were competing in FFA knowledge including teams from Trenton and Grundy R-5 high schools.

The Chillicothe FFA team included the 4th and 7th placed individuals in the competition. The online information only lists the initials for participating students.

At the North Shelby Alumni Invitational contest Wednesday, Meadville and Cameron teams finished in 1st and 2nd place respectively for poultry judging. Gallatin was 4th and Chillicothe 5th. In forestry at North Shelby, Putnam county was 3rd and Gallatin finished in a tie for 5th. For entomology, placings for area schools included Milan 4th and Gallatin 5th. Also finishing in 5th place were Meadville in farm management and Gallatin in the judging of soils.

