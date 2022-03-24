Wallace State Park to host Easter egg hunt on April 9

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An Easter egg hunt and an afternoon of fun in the park will be held Saturday, April 9 at Wallace State Park near Cameron.

The enclosed shelter house will have nature displays and drawings for prizes from 1 to 3 p.m. At 1 p.m., visitors of all ages can participate in an egg-hunting adventure to win special prizes by finding hidden golden eggs on the park’s hiking trails. At 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to bring their baskets and search for more than 2,000 hidden candy- and toy-filled eggs. This program is free and open to the public.

Wallace State Park is located 6 miles south of Cameron on Highway 121. From Interstate 35, take Exit 48, go south on Highway 69 for one-half mile, and then take Highway 121 for 1 mile to park entrance. For more information about the event, contact the park at 816-632-3745.

Related