Meta, formerly Facebook, to open data center in Kansas City

Governor Mike Parson announced that Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, Inc., will locate a nearly one-million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, investing more than $800 million and supporting up to 100 jobs. The data center, a first of its kind in Missouri, is expected to be operational in 2024.

“We’re proud to welcome Meta to Kansas City, Missouri, for this historic, cutting-edge development that will positively impact our state’s economy for years to come,” Governor Parson said. “The Show-Me State stands out as a rising technology hub due to our strategic location, skilled workforce, and business-friendly climate. This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike.”

Meta’s data center will be located in Kansas City’s Golden Plains Technology Park, a 5.5 million-square-foot data center campus. The site will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy, ranking it among the most sustainable data centers in the world, and add additional renewable energy to the region’s local grid. The facility will achieve net-zero carbon emissions and, on average, use 32 percent less energy and be 80 percent more water-efficient than the industry standard.

“Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners,” said Darcy Nothnagle, Director of Community and Economic Development at Meta. “Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come.”

Among other factors, Meta chose to locate the facility in Kansas City for its central location, which offers improved network connectivity between coastal data centers. The Kansas City region also provides greater security, decreased risk of natural disasters and other threats, competitive energy prices, and options for renewable energy. Due to these and other advantages, the area is the third fastest-growing technology market in the nation. Kansas City has already ranked among the best cities for startups in the country and provides a wide talent pool with the skills needed for technology jobs.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Meta to Missouri,” Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development Maggie Kost said. “Meta’s decision shows Missouri is a strategic choice for technology companies to expand and grow. We’re grateful to Meta and all of the state and local partners that made this project possible.”

“Kansas City is the most connected region in the U.S. with more than 5.5 million miles of fiber deployed. This infrastructure, coupled with a dynamic and robust talent pool, provides Meta the resources it needs for long-term success in our market, said Kansas City Area Development Council President and CEO Tim Cowden. “Meta’s selection of Kansas City, joining many other global tech brands in our region, puts a spotlight on our thriving tech industry. The region’s new state-of-the-art single terminal airport opening in March 2023 and our collaborative business community make Kansas City a top location of choice for other tech companies seeking growth.”

“Meta’s data center at Golden Plains Technology Park is a significant economic development investment and win for the Kansas City region,” said Evergy President and CEO David Campbell. “We know the company had a choice regarding where to site this major project, and we’re proud to be an essential partner to help make this a reality. We look forward to delivering clean, safe, and reliable energy to Meta’s facility, supporting one of the most sustainable data centers in the world.”

For the building of its new data center, Meta plans to use the Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program, a tool that incentivizes the location and expansion of data centers in Missouri. The Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program was created by the Missouri General Assembly in 2015. Learn more about the Data Center Sales Tax Exemption Program

