Results announced for Northwest Missouri State Fair Goat Show

The results are in for the Goat Show at the Northwest Missouri State Fair, held on September 1. The competition showcased the region’s top goats and their handlers in various categories, including champion doe, champion buck, and showmanship.

Champion Doe and Buck

Ty Swindler took home the title of champion doe, while the reserve champion was shown by Emmett Jefferies. In the buck category, Addy Shuman emerged victorious as the champion, with Neveah Wollard securing the reserve spot.

Wether Champions

Brody Swindler had a particularly successful day, claiming both the champion and reserve champion titles in the wether category.

Showmanship Awards

In the showmanship categories, Brody Swindler continued his winning streak by securing the Senior Goat Showmanship award. Intermediate showmanship went to Neveah Wollard, and Junior showmanship was awarded to Emmett Jefferies.

Herdsmanship Honors

Skye Mallen was recognized with the Senior Goat Herdsmanship award, while the Junior Herdsmanship title went to Emmett Jefferies.

