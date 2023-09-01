Green Hills Chapter of National Wild Turkey Federation to host Hunting Heritage Banquet

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Green Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is set to host its annual Hunting Heritage Banquet. The event will take place at the Rock Barn in Trenton on October 7, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the banquet are priced at $50 for a single ticket and $65 for a couple. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets in advance by contacting Freddie Griffin at 660-359-7464 or via email at [email protected]. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event.

Related