Big rig hauling beans a total loss after catching fire in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A semi-truck and trailer are considered a complete loss after a fire in Trenton on Friday morning, September 1.

Lieutenant Alex Lovell of the Trenton Fire Department reports that the semi was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived near the grain bins at the south end of Nichols Street. The double hopper-bottom grain trailer was also moderately involved in flames. The trailer was loaded with soybeans.

Firefighters used a one-and-three-quarter-inch attack line to extinguish the fire, employing both water and foam.

Lovell notes that no one was injured, but the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The owner of the tractor-trailer is listed as HFF LLC. The property owners are listed as Eric and Tara Hoffman.

The Trenton Fire Department was on the scene for approximately one hour. Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, and the Trenton Police Department.

Related