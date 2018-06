The Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 477 of Mercer will hold its annual Fourth of July Breakfast and Bake Sale to raise money to buy grave markers for veterans graves at 17 Mercer County cemeteries.

The event will be held at the American Legion Building in Mercer on the morning of July 4th from 6 to 10:30.

Biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, coffee, and juice will be served for free will donations.

