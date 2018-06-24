Trenton City Council to consider three ordinances at Monday meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances and discuss multiple other topics at its meeting next week at the Trenton City Hall Monday night at 7 o’clock.

The ordinances would approve an agreement with Foley Equipment Company for the purchase of a Caterpillar loader, the execution of a contract renewal with Green Hills Animal Shelter, and reaffirming city code regarding conflict of interest of government.

Other items on the agenda include approval of the 2017-2018 budget amendments, north substation fuel line bids, and a bid from a house demolition contractor.

The agenda also includes dates for shooting fireworks, a change order for water tower inspection, appointments to the Building and Nuisance and the Police Personnel Boards, and City Attorney Tara Walker regarding council training.

A closed session is also planned for personnel matters.

