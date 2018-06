A Macon man has died after a train engine struck a trash truck three miles north of Clark Friday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Nathan Dunlap drove west on County Road 2655 when he failed to yield to the train engine, operated by Scott Pope of Decatur, Illinois.

The Randolph County Coroner pronounced Dunlap dead at the scene and his body was transported to the Patton Funeral Home of Huntsville.

