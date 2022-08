Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will provide vaccines for children on August 4th.

An immunization clinic will be from 8:30 am to 4 pm with a lunch break from noon to 1 pm.

Children entering kindergarten, eighth grade, and 12th grade are required to have certain vaccines before the first day of school.

Anyone with questions about Thursday’s immunization clinic or needing to check a child’s vaccine record should call the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.