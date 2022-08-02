Linn County Health Department to offer low-cost blood draws

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws next week. Tests will be offered by appointment only on August 12th from 7 am to 10 pm.

Tests to be available include thyroid panel for $15; vitamin B12 and vitamin D for $12 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $10 draw fee.

Only 30 slots will be available. Appointments can be scheduled until August 11th or slots are filled. Participants are asked to park in the back of the health department and come inside at their designated time.

Participants are asked to bring exact cash or check. The Linn County Health Department notes it is unable to draw for those with Medicaid.

Call the health department to schedule an appointment for the August 12th blood draws at 660-258-7251.