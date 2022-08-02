Trenton R-9 School District opens online student registration

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School District has opened online registration for the 2022-2023 school year. The Trenton R-9 School District website allows parents to complete student registration, pay fees, and update lunch accounts for current students.

A parent must have a portal account to access the forms. Parents who do not have portal accounts or who have questions should contact their school office starting August 8th. They will need a valid email address to set up a parent portal.

Those needing to register new students for the Trenton R-9 School District should also contact their school office starting August 8th.