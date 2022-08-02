Jury trial scheduled for Kirksville man charged with three counts of murder and child neglect

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled in Adair County for a homicide suspect arrested in January after a shooting on December 30th that law enforcement previously reported claimed two lives and injured two others.

A trial is scheduled for January 24th through 27th for 53-year-old Ray Rijos Romero of Kirksville. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for October 18th.

Rijos Romero and another suspect arrested in January, Anquan Glover, have each been charged with 14 felony counts. They include three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault or attempt, one count of abuse or neglect of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

The Adair County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports Glover’s case was transferred to Boone County on a change of venue. He is next scheduled for court on September 8th.