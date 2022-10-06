Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Library to host free family movie night

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Library will host a free family movie night for county residents.

Disney’s Coco will be shown at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Unionville on October 20th.

Food vendors will be there as early as 6 pm that evening. The movie will start between 6:30 and 7 pm. The health department recommends attendees bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The family movie night will be moved inside the library in Unionville if there are frigid temperatures or inclement weather on October 20th.

Call the Putnam County Health Department for more information at 660-947-2429.