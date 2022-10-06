Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on October 11th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss substitute pay next week.

The board will meet at the school district office on October 11th at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include a budget amendment, GEC grant applications, the Special Education English to Speakers of Other Languages/English as a Second Language Report, the Assessment Program Evaluation, and the Summer School Report. The agenda for October 11th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting also includes a closed session for personnel matters.