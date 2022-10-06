Phyllis Jackson presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Phyllis Jackson presented a program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on October 6th about her efforts to restore a structure believed to be the first home built in Trenton. The project involves property owned by Sarah Brown.

Sarah and the late Tom Brown purchased the property in the 1950s, and it is next to the family home. Jackson said the Browns had been told the structure covered a cabin, but they had never really pursued efforts to substantiate those claims.

Jackson reported the two original abstracts from the first purchase of the land are being researched by a local abstract company to confirm the building date of the cabin.

She contacted state officials, who worked with her to start trying to save the cabin. The cabin was discovered when a group of Amish were hired to remove the outside structure that was around the cabin.

Much of the original cabin was found in place, including ceiling joists that contained writings. The writings include a date that says either 1836 or 1856 and the names of individuals, and they have been wrapped to keep them from fading. Jackson said the date and names might give more detail into the exact date the cabin was built.

She is working with the State Preservation Society to get the building weatherized. Work to shore up the structure is scheduled to start next week. A metal structure is to be built around the cabin to protect it from the weather.

Jackson said a lot of interest has been shown in the project. This has resulted in the filing of corporation papers and starting the process of becoming a 501(c)(3), so donations can be collected to help pay for the costs of the preservation work.

A board will need to be formed. Jackson asks individuals interested in the project to contact her about becoming a board member.

There is a Facebook page where progress can be followed on the project. The Facebook group is called “Tom and Sarah Joe Brown historical cabin, Trenton, MO.”

During the Trenton Rotary Club’s business meeting, club-related Missouri Day activities were announced. They include putting up flags on October 14th at 5:30 am and taking them down on October 16th at 3 pm. The Parade Committee will meet on October 12th at 4 pm to organize the parade lineup.