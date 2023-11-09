Princeton R-5 Board of Education to meet November 13

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education is set to convene on November 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library to deliberate on a comprehensive District Reading Success Plan.

The agenda for the meeting extends beyond the Reading Success Plan to encompass updates on various grants that support district programs. Additionally, the board will conduct the first reading of updates to board policy and regulations, ensuring governance is in step with current educational standards and practices.

A portion of the meeting will be held in closed session, as per the guidelines set forth for discussing sensitive matters such as legal actions, real estate transactions, employee matters, and confidential records.