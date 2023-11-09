Search continues for suspect in Chariton County that evaded law enforcement

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into an incident involving a suspect who allegedly evaded a deputy on November 8th.

Sheriff Erick Billups reported that a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling north on Highway 129, south of Salisbury. Despite the deputy’s efforts, the vehicle reportedly failed to yield.

Subsequently, the Sheriff’s Office was informed that the vehicle was spotted near Seventh Street and South Hutchinson in Salisbury, which caused the school district to institute a soft lockdown. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered the vehicle abandoned. It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Columbia.



To locate the suspect, a K-9 unit from Linn County was deployed; however, the individual was not apprehended.

Sheriff Billups noted that the suspect, described as a white male believed to be in his 30s, is no longer thought to be in the vicinity as of November 8th.