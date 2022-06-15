Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves coop agreement with Newtown-Harris for football

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education on June 13th approved a cooperative agreement with the Newtown-Harris School District for football. Newtown-Harris students in seventh through 12th grades will be eligible to play football at Princeton.

The Princeton Ball Association, the City of Princeton, and the Princeton School District are working to relocate ball fields. Site work began last week on the three-field project. A bid opening for materials will be at the Princeton City Hall on June 23rd.

The Princeton Board of Education approved a fuel bid for next school year. MFA was the only bidder, and the bid was for two cents off the posted pump price.

Bank depository services were approved with First Interstate Bank of Princeton.

The board was updated on a possible grant to increase teachers’ minimum salary and career ladder.

The Senate and House approved a budget item to allow districts to apply for a grant from the state to increase the minimum teacher salary to $38,000, but the request is voluntary. It would require a local match, and state funds are not guaranteed after next year. The governor will need to sign the legislation before grant funding will be available.

Princeton R-5 is waiting on guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to see how the grant will affect the district’s finances.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved personnel matters.

High School English Teacher Betsy McCulley’s resignation was approved.

Jason Bears was hired as an evening custodian.

Michael Tipton was approved for teaching high school science for five-eighths of the day. He was also approved for an extra duty assignment for Science Olympiad.

Amanda Mitchell was approved as the high school secretary.